Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf character, use sign language for first time

"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.
"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.(Twitter @TheSimpsons)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, a deaf actor will be featured on “The Simpsons.”

The focus of the episode is on Lisa Simpson, who discovers her role model, late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II plays the role of Monk Murphy on the episode, calling it “life-changing.”

The show’s characters use American sign language throughout the groundbreaking episode.

Even though “Simpsons” characters only have four fingers, the show consulted with sign language specialists to make sure visuals conveyed words correctly.

The storyline is loosely based on the life of the episode’s main writer, who says her brother is hearing impaired within a family that loves jazz music.

The episode was written before the film “Coda” won the Oscar for Best Picture two weekends ago.

The episode airs Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
Woman injured in apparent road rage incident
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jerimiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
‘She was my heart’: Mother of 19-year-old killed in crash involving 2 officers seeks answers from police
Police say a young girl was shot in killed in Richmond early Sunday morning
Police investigate shooting after 17-year-old girl died at scene
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured