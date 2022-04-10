State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles early Sunday morning.
Police say the crash happened at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, April 10 on I-95 southbound at the 61-mile marker.
The incident occurred when the driver of a 2002 Toyota four-door traveling south on I-95 lost control of their vehicle and overturned it.
The second car, a 2018 Mercedes four-door, was behind the Toyota and couldn’t avoid colliding with the car after it had overturned, causing the Mercedes to overturn as well.
Police have identified the Toyota’s driver as 32-year-old Demos Moore of Richmond. Moore has been charged with driving under the influence.
The driver of the Mercedes was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.