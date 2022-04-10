Healthcare Pros
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, April 10 on I-95 southbound at the 61-mile marker.

The incident occurred when the driver of a 2002 Toyota four-door traveling south on I-95 lost control of their vehicle and overturned it.

The second car, a 2018 Mercedes four-door, was behind the Toyota and couldn’t avoid colliding with the car after it had overturned, causing the Mercedes to overturn as well.

The Toyota lost control and overturned causing the Mercedes behind it to collide and overturn...
Police have identified the Toyota’s driver as 32-year-old Demos Moore of Richmond. Moore has been charged with driving under the influence.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

