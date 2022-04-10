Police investigating after young girl shot and killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Richmond are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue around 2:24 A.M. for reports of a person shot.

Responding officers found a girl inside of a residence with a gunshot wound; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

