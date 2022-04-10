Healthcare Pros
Police investigate shooting after 17-year-old girl died at scene

Police say a young girl was shot in killed in Richmond early Sunday morning
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Richmond are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue around 2:24 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

Responding officers found a girl inside a residence with a gunshot wound; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed with NBC12 that the girl was a 17-year-old George Wythe High School student.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

