Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is currently investigating a shooting involving a 17-year-old.

Police have arrived in the 2000 block of Fon Du Lac Road where a 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD is on the scene investigating a shooting which has sent a juvenile male to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a residential community; area residents with 🎥 surveillance footage should save and share with detectives. #crimealert #henrico #onecommunity. pic.twitter.com/O1HMNAjeCD — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 10, 2022

The shooting occurred in a residential area with many residents having video surveillance cameras according to police which can help with the investigation.

This is a developing story.

