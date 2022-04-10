Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is currently investigating a shooting involving a 17-year-old.
Police have arrived in the 2000 block of Fon Du Lac Road where a 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred in a residential area with many residents having video surveillance cameras according to police which can help with the investigation.
This is a developing story.
