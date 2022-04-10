Henrico community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico community is coming together to hold a candlelight prayer vigil for a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in a Henrico neighborhood.

Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson was a Highland Springs High School student and basketball standout.

He was shot just after midnight on Saturday, April 9. When emergency crews found Dickerson they provided aid before transporting him to the VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

United Communities Against Crime is holding a candlelight prayer vigil by the request of his mother, Jennifer Flythe. The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Anyone attending is asked to bring a candle and to wear white and gold colors.

