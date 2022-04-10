Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old

The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m.(United Communities Against Crime)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico community is coming together to hold a candlelight prayer vigil for a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in a Henrico neighborhood.

Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson was a Highland Springs High School student and basketball standout.

He was shot just after midnight on Saturday, April 9. When emergency crews found Dickerson they provided aid before transporting him to the VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting

United Communities Against Crime is holding a candlelight prayer vigil by the request of his mother, Jennifer Flythe. The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Anyone attending is asked to bring a candle and to wear white and gold colors.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
Woman injured in apparent road rage incident
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jerimiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
‘She was my heart’: Mother of 19-year-old killed in crash involving 2 officers seeks answers from police
Police say a young girl was shot in killed in Richmond early Sunday morning
Police investigate shooting after 17-year-old girl died at scene
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars
Police say a young girl was shot in killed in Richmond early Sunday morning
Police investigate shooting after 17-year-old girl died at scene
Jeffery Eppes was last seen Tuesday, April 5 in his Cumberland County home.
Cumberland County located missing man with medical condition