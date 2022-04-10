Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Cool today, much warmer tomorrow!

Temperatures stay above average through the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will still be cooler than average today but a big warm up is on the way.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few morning showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
Woman injured in apparent road rage incident
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jerimiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
‘She was my heart’: Mother of 19-year-old killed in crash involving 2 officers seeks answers from police
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers

Latest News

Cooler than average on Sunday, but a big warm up is on the way
Saturday evening forecast: Cooler than average on Sunday, but a big warm up is on the way
Forecast: Cool Sunday, then warming up!
NBC12 Saturday Morning Forecast
NBC12 Saturday Morning Forecast
Forecast: Cooler weekend ahead