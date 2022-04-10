Forecast: Cool today, much warmer tomorrow!
Temperatures stay above average through the workweek
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will still be cooler than average today but a big warm up is on the way.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few morning showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
