Woman injured in apparent road rage incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after an apparent road rage incident Friday night.

An officer was patrolling an area on Broad St. around 11:30 P.M. when they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman told the officer that she was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle when it was struck by gunfire.

The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury and was not taken to a hospital.

The suspect vehicle was described as a Grey Nissan; no further suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

