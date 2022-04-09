VDOT installing center line rumble strips for six routes to enhance safety

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has begun the process of installing center line rumble strips on six routes across three different localities in order to enhance safety.

Charles City, Goochland and Prince George will be receiving these new rumble strips to help prevent crashes caused by veering into opposite lanes. Rumble strips create noise and vibration that alert drivers to correct the direction they are going and can reduce head-on crossover and/or run-off crashes significantly.

The rumble strip installation should be complete by August 2022 along the following routes:

Charles City

· Courthouse Road (Route 155)

Goochland

· Broad Street Road (Route 250)

· River Road West (Route 6)

Prince George

· Crater Road (Route 301)

· James River Drive/Ruffin Road (Route 156)

· Courtland Road (Route 35)

Drivers can expect delays and possible alternating lane closures during installation.

