Va. House Democrats propose $50 payments to car owners instead of gas tax holiday

Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates are proposing sending money directly to Virginia drivers as an alternative to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax.

In a news release Friday, House Democrats said they want to give $50 rebates to every car owner, or up to $100 per household. Republicans have called for suspending the 26.2-cents per gallon gas tax from May through July before phasing it back in August and September.

In an interview, House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said the Democratic plan is a “clean, clear and concise” way to help Virginians who may be struggling with higher gas costs.

“Our plan would get money to Virginians and get it to them immediately,” Filler-Corn said, noting Youngkin’s plan is less direct. “He said of his own plan he can’t guarantee savings for consumers.”

Democrats are planning to offer up their alternative relief plan whenever the General Assembly reconvenes to finish work on the state budget and take up Youngkin’s gas-tax suspension bill.

Youngkin’s office insisted Friday that the GOP plan would have a bigger impact for Virginia drivers.

“The governor appreciates that Democrats are finally realizing the impact rising costs are having on Virginians, but their new brainchild does nothing to lower gas prices and is ripe for fraud,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter.

The Youngkin administration estimates its plan would cost the state $437 million in revenue. House Democrats estimate their plan would cost up to $135 million.

. (Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

