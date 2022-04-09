Healthcare Pros
On This Day: Lee’s surrender at Appomattox

The two generals met shortly after noon on April 9, 1865, at the home of Wilmer McLean in the...
The two generals met shortly after noon on April 9, 1865, at the home of Wilmer McLean in the village of Appomattox Court House, Virginia.(Library of Congress)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history April 9, 1865, Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

Despite what many believe, the surrender was not the end of the Civil War, but it can best be described as the beginning of the end.

Myths and legends about the meeting between Grant and Lee run rampant even today.

Patrick Schroeder, a historian at the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, takes us on the journey to find the truth about their meeting in Episode 5 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here podcast:

