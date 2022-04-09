On This Day: Lee’s surrender at Appomattox

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history April 9, 1865, Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

Despite what many believe, the surrender was not the end of the Civil War, but it can best be described as the beginning of the end.

Myths and legends about the meeting between Grant and Lee run rampant even today.

Patrick Schroeder, a historian at the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, takes us on the journey to find the truth about their meeting in Episode 5 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here podcast:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.