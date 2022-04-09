Ride on Cannon continues to celebrate life of Cannon Hinnant with ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of Chesterfield County are carrying on their tradition of celebrating what would be the birthday of Cannon Hinnant who was fatally shot while riding his bike in North Carolina in August 2020.

The Ride on Cannon Foundation is hosting its second annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, what would have been Cannon’s seventh birthday,

This event is to celebrate Cannon, as well as the fun of Easter. An egg coloring table for kids will be there and over 5,000 plastic eggs with toys, candy and prize tickets will be hidden all around the park.

The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance for any picture-taking needs and handing out goodies (including a free round of Putt-Putt golf at Ironbridge Sports Park).

Chesterfield County police will also be assisting the foundation in putting together 36 bicycles for kids to win at the event along with a brand new bicycle helmet.

The event will take place Saturday, April 9 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Harry G. Daniels Park at Ironbridge on 6600 Whitepine Rd.

For more information, visit the foundation’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.