Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ride on Cannon continues to celebrate life of Cannon Hinnant with ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’

cannon hinnant
cannon hinnant
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of Chesterfield County are carrying on their tradition of celebrating what would be the birthday of Cannon Hinnant who was fatally shot while riding his bike in North Carolina in August 2020.

The Ride on Cannon Foundation is hosting its second annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, what would have been Cannon’s seventh birthday,

This event is to celebrate Cannon, as well as the fun of Easter. An egg coloring table for kids will be there and over 5,000 plastic eggs with toys, candy and prize tickets will be hidden all around the park.

The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance for any picture-taking needs and handing out goodies (including a free round of Putt-Putt golf at Ironbridge Sports Park).

Chesterfield County police will also be assisting the foundation in putting together 36 bicycles for kids to win at the event along with a brand new bicycle helmet.

The event will take place Saturday, April 9 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Harry G. Daniels Park at Ironbridge on 6600 Whitepine Rd.

For more information, visit the foundation’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Ralph Pemberton Jr.
Police: Woman able to escape vehicle after being abducted by ex-boyfriend
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Crews responded to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road in the Hanover Industrial Airpark
Hanover, Henrico Fire crews respond to employee’s arm stuck in machinery

Latest News

The two generals met shortly after noon on April 9, 1865, at the home of Wilmer McLean in the...
On This Day: Lee’s surrender at Appomattox
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs
A Woodstock employee sings the closing announcements, creating fun songs.
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs
Barbie Malibu Tour
Barbie Malibu Truck Tour coming to Richmond area Saturday