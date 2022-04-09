Richmond Night Market kicking off its 4th season tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Night Market (RNM) is returning to the 17th Street Market with its in-person origins once again this Saturday.

The market is specifically aimed to highlight independent artists and keep elements unique. It will feature over 30 vendors and Grammy-nominated rapper Mad Skillz will be DJing the event. More featured programming includes a musical performance by jazz band Chan Hall and visual artist in the Makerspace, Justice Dwight.

RNM will also feature an interactive experience provided by the Prickly Succulent in which attendees will have the opportunity to plant their own rare succulents.

“We are looking forward to the Richmond Night Market returning to the 17th Street Market to assist with the growing downtown arts and culture scene and continue to provide a platform of commerce for our small business and artisan community,” says Adrienne Cole Johnson, Co-founder of the Richmond Night Market.

In 2020, Richmond Night Market was presented with the Attraction Partner of the Year by Richmond Region Tourism because of its ability to pivot to a virtual experience and gain nationwide exposure to the Richmond Market.

This evening’s market will kick off Saturday, April 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 100 N 17th St. It is free and open to the public.

The market will be open on the second Saturday of the month, with an interchanging group of vendors, artists and musicians.

To learn more, visit the Richmond Night Market’s website.

