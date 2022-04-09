Juvenile taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a shooting involving a juvenile Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive just after midnight for reports of a shooting.
A juvenile male was found and taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
