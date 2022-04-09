Healthcare Pros
Juvenile taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting

(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a shooting involving a juvenile Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive just after midnight for reports of a shooting.

A juvenile male was found and taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Be sure to follow NBC12 for the latest developments on this story.

