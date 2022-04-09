‘It’s heartbreaking’: Witness, neighbor describe moments after deadly crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the Richmond Police Department continues their investigation into a deadly crash at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood Road on Thursday night, neighbors and witnesses who live nearby recall the moments of the aftermath.

Police said 19-year-old Tracey Williams died on the scene and three others were hurt, including two Richmond Police officers.

Ahkil White said he was driving back from a religious service when he spotted the crash, missing the collision by seconds.

“When I got to Castlewood, that’s when I noticed,” he said. “When I got to the light, I noticed the officer’s patrol car, and I noticed the other vehicle.”

Once on scene, White noticed two people were out of their cars.

“The young lady was out on the sidewalk, I mean in the streets,” White said. “Another gentleman had been ejected away from the vehicle; he was a little ways away, like 15 feet or so.”

The Richmond Police Department said two people inside the Buick sedan, 19-year-old Tracey Williams and 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin, were ejected from the car and not wearing seatbelts.

The moments after the crash are a memory engraved in White’s mind.

“That’s when the two officers came out of their patrol car, bleeding profusely, and jumped right into action,” White said. “The one officer, he rushed right over, chest compressions,” White said. “He talked to her and let her know she wasn’t alone.”

Police said Williams died from her injuries at the scene while Ruffin and Officers Richard Johnson and DaQuan Walker were rushed to the hospital.

On Friday, crime scene tape was around the fence where the Richmond police cruiser came to a rest after hitting two poles.

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood Roads. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Jhalmar Elvir lives down the street from the intersection where the crash happened. Elvir said he was listening to music when his sister called him to say Castlewood Road was closed.

“I came to the front to see what was going on, and I noticed there was a big accident,” he said.

For Elvir, this scene was heartbreaking to watch unfolding just feet from his doorstep.

“I have never seen an accident like that honestly in this intersection,” he said. “You will see small accidents in here frequently, but this is the worst I have seen.”

According to Richmond Police, it’s still unclear which vehicle struck the other. According to police, officers were authorized to use lights and sirens as they responded to a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road.

As the investigation into the crash continues, White also shared this message with the community.

“I want the family to know that that officer, he did everything that he possibly could,” White said. “She wasn’t alone; he comforted her. Chest compressions and all. She wasn’t alone.”

