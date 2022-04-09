‘If she can do it, I can do it’: Community reacts to historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historical confirmation to the supreme court rocked the nation Thursday.

The vote paved the way for Jackson to become the first Black woman to sit in the nation’s highest court. The historic confirmation was accompanied by one of many mantras.

“If she can do it, I can do it,” said retired judge Birdie Jamison. Jamison made history herself as the first female general district court judge in Richmond.

Knowing how profound Jackson would be, Jamison traveled to DC for the confirmation hearings.

“The aura that she gave off of poise and brilliance - it was just overwhelming,” she said.

Jamison was one of four Black female judges in her class at William & Mary. She said Jackson’s confirmation should be an inspiration to us all.

“Just to see the progress that we’ve made towards diversity and the influence that she will make on people that - she may never even know how many people she has inspired,” Jamison said.

The spark is already being felt here at Virginia State University, where sophomore Kyra Clark watched history unfold.

“It was dope actually because a lot of people don’t expect Black women to be in those higher positions,” Clark said.

Jackson celebrated the 53-47 vote alongside President Joe Biden, who vowed a Black woman would sit on the nation’s highest court two years ago.

VSU political science chair and pre-law advisor Dr. Wes Bellamy also said it was a powerful moment in history.

“Being able to have a former public defender to serve on the Supreme Court Justice means a great deal,” Dr. Bellamy said. “That is a different vantage point, and a different level and set of experiences that she brings forth that isn’t currently on the board,” he said.

It’s a moment he said highlights just how far dedication and qualification will take you.

“We are a state in which we are committed to again breaking “glass ceilings” and doing things that individuals believed that we couldn’t do. So I hope that that message is conveyed to our students. In fact, I know that it is,” Dr. Bellamy said.

Jackson is set to officially start her new role when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.

