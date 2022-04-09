Henrico teen killed in overnight shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive just after midnight for reports of a shooting.

Emergency dispatchers were informed that one person had been shot outside and the shooter fled the area.

A juvenile male was found and taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the teen and notified the next of kin. Due to his age, his identity is being withheld from the public.

Henrico police are now investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-501-5000.

