Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Governor Youngkin signs bill allowing Sunday hunting on public land

Youngkin signing
Youngkin signing
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation into law on Saturday allowing Sunday hunting on public land more than 200 yards from places of worship.

Before Senate Bill 8 was introduced by Senator Chap Petersen, Wildlife Management Areas and National Forests were open to hunters every other day of the week, except for Sundays.

“This legislation encourages Virginians to take full advantage of the many outdoor opportunities our great Commonwealth has to offer,” said Governor Youngkin. “This legislation will open up new opportunities for hunters to enjoy the sport they love.”

The Board of the Department of Wildlife Resources passed a resolution last fall supporting the ability for hunters to access on Sundays.

According to a release, Virginia’s sportsmen and women support over 39,160 jobs and generate more than $1.17 billion in salaries and wages and $242 million in state and local taxes.

With Youngkin’s signature, the legislation will take effect on July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jerimiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
‘She was my heart’: Mother of 19-year-old killed in crash involving 2 officers seeks answers from police
Woman injured in apparent road rage incident

Latest News

Youngkin ended what his office calls a “burdensome” restriction on single-use plastics at state...
Youngkin rolls back Northam’s limits on single-use plastics
House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, speaks on the floor of the House of...
Va. House Democrats propose $50 payments to car owners instead of gas tax holiday
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing
‘If she can do it, I can do it’: Community reacts to historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
Gov. Youngkin sings law giving more training to law enforcement to detect human trafficking
Gov. Youngkin sings law giving more training to law enforcement to detect human trafficking