Governor Youngkin signs bill allowing Sunday hunting on public land

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation into law on Saturday allowing Sunday hunting on public land more than 200 yards from places of worship.

Before Senate Bill 8 was introduced by Senator Chap Petersen, Wildlife Management Areas and National Forests were open to hunters every other day of the week, except for Sundays.

“This legislation encourages Virginians to take full advantage of the many outdoor opportunities our great Commonwealth has to offer,” said Governor Youngkin. “This legislation will open up new opportunities for hunters to enjoy the sport they love.”

The Board of the Department of Wildlife Resources passed a resolution last fall supporting the ability for hunters to access on Sundays.

According to a release, Virginia’s sportsmen and women support over 39,160 jobs and generate more than $1.17 billion in salaries and wages and $242 million in state and local taxes.

With Youngkin’s signature, the legislation will take effect on July 1, 2022.

