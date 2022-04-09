Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Cooler weekend before a warm workweek!

An isolated shower possible Saturday evening, mainly north
By Sophia Armata
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be below average this weekend then a warm up next week!

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. An isolated shower possible in the late afternoon and evening, mainly north of RIC. Highs around 60. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with the chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Ralph Pemberton Jr.
Police: Woman able to escape vehicle after being abducted by ex-boyfriend
Crews responded to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road in the Hanover Industrial Airpark
Hanover, Henrico Fire crews respond to employee’s arm stuck in machinery

Latest News

Forecast: Cooler weekend ahead
Forecast: Cool weekend then a warm workweek!
Forecast: Cool weekend then a warm workweek!
Forecast: Cool weekend then a warm workweek!
Forecast: Cool weekend then a warm workweek!
7day
Forecast: Cooler temperatures the next several days