Forecast: Cooler weekend before a warm workweek!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be below average this weekend then a warm up next week!

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. An isolated shower possible in the late afternoon and evening, mainly north of RIC. Highs around 60. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with the chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

