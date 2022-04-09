Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Cumberland County searching for missing man with medical condition

Jeffery Eppes was last seen Tuesday, April 5 in his Cumberland County home.
Jeffery Eppes was last seen Tuesday, April 5 in his Cumberland County home.(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man with a medical condition that requires medication.

Jeffery Eppes was last seen Tuesday, April 9 around 1:30 p.m. at his home in Cumberland County. He is described as a 5′10″ tall black man weighing around 205 lbs.

Eppes is possibly traveling in a 2018 blue Toyota Corolla with license plate VHD-8127. The direction he was traveling in is not known however authorities believe he may be in the Crewe or Rice area.

His cellphone has been turned off since around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 8.

Eppes is a diabetic and requires daily medication.

Anyone with any information on Jeffery Eppes’s whereabouts or the location of his vehicle can call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-492-4120.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Ralph Pemberton Jr.
Police: Woman able to escape vehicle after being abducted by ex-boyfriend
Crews responded to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road in the Hanover Industrial Airpark
Hanover, Henrico Fire crews respond to employee’s arm stuck in machinery
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting

Latest News

Momma duck and her slew of ducklings were led to a nearby pond thanks to the help of an...
Momma, baby ducks transported to safety
File image of traffic cones.
VDOT installing center line rumble strips for six routes to enhance safety
Youngkin signing
Governor Youngkin signs bill allowing Sunday hunting on public land
File.
Car crashes into Virginia Beach nightclub killing driver