Cumberland County searching for missing man with medical condition

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man with a medical condition that requires medication.

Jeffery Eppes was last seen Tuesday, April 9 around 1:30 p.m. at his home in Cumberland County. He is described as a 5′10″ tall black man weighing around 205 lbs.

Eppes is possibly traveling in a 2018 blue Toyota Corolla with license plate VHD-8127. The direction he was traveling in is not known however authorities believe he may be in the Crewe or Rice area.

His cellphone has been turned off since around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 8.

Eppes is a diabetic and requires daily medication.

Anyone with any information on Jeffery Eppes’s whereabouts or the location of his vehicle can call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-492-4120.

