Cumberland County located missing man with medical condition
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing man with a medical condition that requires medication.
Jeffery Eppes was last seen Tuesday, April 9 around 1:30 p.m. at his home in Cumberland County. He is described as a 5′10″ tall black man weighing around 205 lbs.
Eppes was possibly traveling in a 2018 blue Toyota Corolla with license plate VHD-8127.
His cellphone has been turned off since around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 8.
Eppes is a diabetic and requires daily medication.
On Sunday, April 10 around 8:30 a.m. Jeffery Eppes was found safe.
