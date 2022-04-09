Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police search for missing 6-month-old believed to be with father

Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 6-month-old girl believed to be with her father.
Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 6-month-old girl believed to be with her father.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 6-month-old girl believed to be with her father.

On March 31, police said the suspect, Andrew Grimshaw, 32, assaulted and showed a firearm in a threatening manner at someone he knew.

Shortly after the incident, police said Grimshaw left the area with 6-month-old Kynsley Grimshaw.

Police believe Kynsley is with her father, but where the two are is unknown. Officials said the baby is not believed to be in danger.

Andrew is wanted for strangulation and brandishing of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

