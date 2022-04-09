Chesterfield County looking for volunteers for Earth Day cleanups

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County departments of Environmental Engineering and Parks and Recreation are looking for volunteers in community cleanups across the county to celebrate Earth Day and National Volunteer Week.

Individuals or groups can self-schedule and self-direct cleanups any time during the week of Earth Day from Sunday, April 17 through Saturday, April 23.

Volunteers will meet at one of the five designated litter pick up areas:

River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road

Mid-Lothian Mines Park, 13301 N. Woolridge Road

Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

Dutch Gap Conservation Area, 411 Coxendale Road

Radcliffe Conservation Area, 21501 Chesdin Road

To register contact Environmental Outreach Coordinator Lorne Field at 804-748-1920.

The last day to register is Wednesday, April 20.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.