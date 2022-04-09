Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County looking for volunteers for Earth Day cleanups

Chesterfield County
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County departments of Environmental Engineering and Parks and Recreation are looking for volunteers in community cleanups across the county to celebrate Earth Day and National Volunteer Week.

Individuals or groups can self-schedule and self-direct cleanups any time during the week of Earth Day from Sunday, April 17 through Saturday, April 23.

Volunteers will meet at one of the five designated litter pick up areas:

  • River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road
  • Mid-Lothian Mines Park, 13301 N. Woolridge Road
  • Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway
  • Dutch Gap Conservation Area, 411 Coxendale Road
  • Radcliffe Conservation Area, 21501 Chesdin Road

To register contact Environmental Outreach Coordinator Lorne Field at 804-748-1920.

The last day to register is Wednesday, April 20.

