Car crashes into Virginia Beach nightclub killing driver

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man has died after crashing their car into a Virginia Beach Oceanfront nightclub Friday night.

According to WVEC, a Virginia state trooper saw a Toyota sedan speeding past him in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 at First Colonial Road shortly before 11 p.m. The car was allegedly driving over 100 mph when the trooper tried to stop the vehicle.

When the car got to the Oceanfront resort, passing Parks Avenue, the trooper turned off his emergency equipment, but the car continued east towards Pacific Avenue.

As the driver approached stopped traffic at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 21st Street, the driver sideswiped several cars and then crashed into Peabody’s Nightclub, on the corner of the intersection.

The car caught fire and the driver, 28-year-old Andy Lee Curry, died upon impact.

WVEC says three Virginia Beach police officers suffered smoke inhalation after trying to rescue Curry. Two people were struck by flying debris, one of which was taken to a hospital and the other refused treatment.

A friend of the Peabody’s building owner who spoke with WVEC says that he believes not too much damage has been done to the building to prevent it from opening back up soon.

