Amelia County man wanted on bomb threat charge, other misdemeanor charges

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public in help to locate a man wanted on multiple charges.

32-year-old Christopher Boyce currently has three warrants out for his arrest including a felony bomb/burn threat warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for trespassing and petit larceny.

Boyce was last known to be staying in the Henrico area. He is described as a 5′9″ white man weighing 185 lbs. with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information about Boyce should contact the Sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.