Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Amelia County man wanted on bomb threat charge, other misdemeanor charges

He is also wanted for petit larceny and trespassing
Christopher Boyce, 32, currently has a felony warrant for a bomb/burn threat and two...
Christopher Boyce, 32, currently has a felony warrant for a bomb/burn threat and two misdemeanor warrants for trespassing and petit larceny.(Amelia County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public in help to locate a man wanted on multiple charges.

32-year-old Christopher Boyce currently has three warrants out for his arrest including a felony bomb/burn threat warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for trespassing and petit larceny.

Boyce was last known to be staying in the Henrico area. He is described as a 5′9″ white man weighing 185 lbs. with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information about Boyce should contact the Sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Henrico teen killed in overnight shooting
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jerimiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
‘She was my heart’: Mother of 19-year-old killed in crash involving 2 officers seeks answers from police
Woman injured in apparent road rage incident

Latest News

File.
Car crashes into Virginia Beach nightclub killing driver
Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County looking for volunteers for Earth Day cleanups
FILE- Last month, Chesterfield fire responded to the home on St. Cecelia Drive where massive...
Chesterfield Fire-EMS reminding families of fire prevention and safety this month
The Richmond Night Market will kickoff Saturday, April 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with over 30...
Richmond Night Market kicking off its 4th season tonight