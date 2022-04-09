Amelia County man wanted on bomb threat charge, other misdemeanor charges
He is also wanted for petit larceny and trespassing
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public in help to locate a man wanted on multiple charges.
32-year-old Christopher Boyce currently has three warrants out for his arrest including a felony bomb/burn threat warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for trespassing and petit larceny.
Boyce was last known to be staying in the Henrico area. He is described as a 5′9″ white man weighing 185 lbs. with brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information about Boyce should contact the Sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.
