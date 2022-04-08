Healthcare Pros
Woodstock Walmart employee goes viral for closing time songs

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Here’s a story sure to make you smile. A Woodstock Walmart employee now going viral for her hilarious and clever way of telling people the store is closing up.

Keli Kirby has been with the company for five years now and that video now has over 1.3 million views alone.

Kirby said she loves to have a little fun while she works and loves to sing.

”COVID-19 happened and Walmart ended up closing down at 11 p.m. and people are used to 24 hours, so I just started doing these announcements to encourage people to come on up and check out. I love making people happy and making them smile,” said Kirby.

Kirby said she plans on making more creative songs and will post them on her TikTok page, @Kelikirby9600.

@kelikirby9600

Sharing another night closing with your nightly voice of reason. #closingTime #Walmart #VoiceOfReason #johnmellencamp

♬ original sound - Kelikirby

