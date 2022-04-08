Woman killed, man and two Richmond officers hurt in crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a crash that also injured two Richmond police officers.

Richmond police say the officers were responding to reports of a burglary in progress when their cruiser and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood.

The woman was thrown from the second vehicle. Both she and the man were rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. The Richmond police officers are expected to recover.

The RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team is still investigating the crash. They’re asking anyone who may have information about what happened to contact Detective W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.

