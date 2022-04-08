Woman killed, man and Richmond officers hurt in crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a crash that also injured two Richmond police officers Thursday night.

At 10:42 p.m., officers were responding to reports of a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road when their cruiser and Buick sedan crashed at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood.

The woman was thrown from the car. Both she and the man were rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. The Richmond police officers are expected to recover.

The RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team is still investigating the crash. They’re asking anyone who may have information about what happened to contact Detective W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is expected to provide an update on this crash at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

