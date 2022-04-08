Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman killed, man critically injured in officer-involved crash

The RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team is investigating the crash
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a crash that also injured two Richmond police officers.

Richmond police say the officers were responding to reports of a burglary in progress when their cruiser and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood.

The woman was thrown from the second vehicle. Both she and the man were rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. The Richmond police officers are expected to recover.

The RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team is still investigating the crash. They’re asking anyone who may have information about what happened to contact Detective W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
1,100 residents are without power due to this crash
Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road
An 18-year-old claims she got out of a DUI by flirting with the cop, but body cam video showed...
Body cam video shows 18-year-old’s claim of flirting with cop to avoid DUI was a lie
Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court.
Wilson Memorial High School teacher charged for touching students

Latest News

The bill gives local governments the option to declare real property owned by the surviving...
Gov. Youngkin signs tax relief bill for surviving military spouses
A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt - in a Richmond crash that also injured two police...
News to Know for April 8: Deadly officer-involved crash in Richmond; Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court; Missing Henrico woman
Richmond Police cruiser involved in deadly crash
Richmond Police cruiser involved in deadly crash
In an effort to keep their flock of six chickens from getting sick Sarah Darby and ben Hill...
‘We don’t want our flock to get sick’: Deadly bird flu outbreaks force couple to move flock indoors