‘We don’t want our flock to get sick’: Deadly bird flu outbreaks force couple to move flock indoors

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Sarah Darby and Ben Hill aren’t your average chicken keepers. Ever since they decided to become chicken keepers in January 2021, they have vowed to do everything in their power to protect them.

“Once we found out we wanted to be chicken keepers, we went all-in,” Hill said.

This couple even went as far as building a chicken coop for their six chickens, but these days, you won’t find their flock roaming around in their custom backyard coop. Instead, Hill says you’ll find them indoors in a makeshift poultry penthouse in their attic.

“I actually spent 36 hours straight converting renovated attic space, with this separate ventilation from the rest of our house. They have a south-facing window; it’s actually the perfect space for them,” Hill said.

“We actually got the girls in on Jan. 23,” Darby said. “They’re in ‘flock-down’ now, just as we thought we were getting away from it.”

But Darby and Hill say this “flock-down” isn’t just for kicks. They went through all of this effort to keep their chickens safe from a highly contagious strain of Avian flu known as H5N1.

The deadly strain originated in Europe and Asia and has now made its way to the United States. According to the CDC and United States Department of Agriculture, there are currently outbreaks in 24 states and Washington D.C. One case was detected in the Commonwealth at a poultry farm in Fauquier County back in February, but since then, no new cases have been discovered.

So far, more than 22 million birds have died across the U.S. due to the outbreak. Health officials call it the worst outbreak since 2015.

“We decided that since we’re bordering North Carolina...we’re going to go ahead and get the girls in before it happens here,” Darby said.

Though this couple’s avian attic arrangement may seem unusual, Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, says it isn’t such a bad idea.

“Backyard flock owners can do the same thing. And if they have the ability to keep their flocks indoors, they should do that to the extent possible,” Bauhan said. “We call it bio-security, and it’s essentially shielding your domestic poultry from exposure to wild birds.”

Bauhan says bird owners should avoid ponds with ducks and geese because the H5N1 virus can be found in their droppings. Just one positive case could devastate entire flocks.

“If a bird in your flock catches it, it could be dead within 18 hours. And if one of your chickens gets it, they’re telling you to cull your entire flock,” Darby said. “We’re doing this so we can protect everyone’s flocks because we don’t want our flock to get sick, and then we get another flock sick.”

This strain poses little risk to people, but the economic impact could be severe. Bauhan says the last outbreak in Virginia 20years ago resulted in over $130 million in losses. Egg prices are already beginning to surge due to this new outbreak.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.