Warner and Kaine announce $232 million in federal funding for Virginia transit

The Harrisonburg area is expected to receive $3,038,232.
The Harrisonburg area is expected to receive $3,038,232.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced the designation of $232,426,060 in federal funds for Virginia transit systems.

This largest-ever investment in Virginia transit was authorized by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, negotiated by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen. Kaine.

The funding will be awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration formula programs and distributed to transit systems throughout the Commonwealth.

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said. “This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers.”

Because of this record investment in transit, Virginia is set to receive a 28.7 percent increase in funds over last year’s total apportionment.

Much of this funding will be distributed not by locality, county, or city, but by “Census-designated Urbanized Area” (UZA). UZAs are urban community clusters that often include urban centers and surrounding areas. Maps of all UZAs are available here.

The Harrisonburg area is expected to receive $3,038,232. The Staunton-Waynesboro area is expected to receive $1,028,479.

Areas that are more rural will still receive funding, but that funding will be awarded directly to Virginia to be allocated, at the discretion of the state.

In addition to the $232 million guaranteed for Virginia, the Commonwealth is expected to receive a portion of the $280,270,139 in funding designated to the D.C. Metro Area, which includes Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. This funding will be divided across transit agencies and localities within the area.

