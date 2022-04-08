Virginia law enforcement donates 1,500 bulletproof vests to Ukraine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Law enforcement agencies across Virginia continue to help citizen soldiers in Ukraine.

On Thursday, VCU Police Officer Levin White announced that 1,500 bulletproof vests have been donated to the group “Lift Up Ukraine.”

The vests come from police and sheriff’s departments from all across the Commonwealth.

White says “Lift Up Ukraine” has provided 650,000 worth of protective gear, medical supplies and body armor in the last month.

The organization said that Chesterfield law enforcement is also working with the county’s supervisors to donate vests.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.