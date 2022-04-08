Healthcare Pros
Virginia law enforcement donates 1,500 bulletproof vests to Ukraine

Two Virginia sheriff’s departments are doing their part to help Ukraine by donating used gear...
Two Virginia sheriff’s departments are doing their part to help Ukraine by donating used gear to the volunteer organization “Lift Up Ukraine.”(King George County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Law enforcement agencies across Virginia continue to help citizen soldiers in Ukraine.

On Thursday, VCU Police Officer Levin White announced that 1,500 bulletproof vests have been donated to the group “Lift Up Ukraine.”

The vests come from police and sheriff’s departments from all across the Commonwealth.

White says “Lift Up Ukraine” has provided 650,000 worth of protective gear, medical supplies and body armor in the last month.

The organization said that Chesterfield law enforcement is also working with the county’s supervisors to donate vests.

