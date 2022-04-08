Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia authorities investigate reports of water bead pellet gun attacks

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Authorities in Loudoun County said they are investigating nearly a dozen reports of people being shot with water bead pellets.

NBC Washington reports that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, in one instance, a girl was riding her bike when she was attacked. Another incident involved teens reporting being shot by other teens with Orbeez pellet guns. Both incidents resulted in the victims having minor injuries.

“They go like 200 feet per second. So, they actually travel pretty fast, and they can hurt ya,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman told NBC Washington.

The attacks may be part of a new TikTok trend called the #OrbeezChallenge, where people shoot gel-like beads at other people with plastic guns, NBC Washington reports.

Authorities are still investigating whether there may be a connection to the social media trend.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
A Midlothian mother who lost her twin brother to an accidental overdose is on a mission ‘2 End...
‘He was never the same’: Midlothian mom loses brother to opioid addiction, launches non-profit to help others on path to recovery
1,100 residents are without power due to this crash
Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road

Latest News

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial
Ralph Pemberton Jr.
Police: Woman able to escape vehicle after being abducted by ex-boyfriend
Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop despite new cases popping up around the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Virginia as testing positivity rate increases