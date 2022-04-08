Virginia authorities investigate reports of water bead pellet gun attacks

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Authorities in Loudoun County said they are investigating nearly a dozen reports of people being shot with water bead pellets.

NBC Washington reports that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, in one instance, a girl was riding her bike when she was attacked. Another incident involved teens reporting being shot by other teens with Orbeez pellet guns. Both incidents resulted in the victims having minor injuries.

“They go like 200 feet per second. So, they actually travel pretty fast, and they can hurt ya,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman told NBC Washington.

The attacks may be part of a new TikTok trend called the #OrbeezChallenge, where people shoot gel-like beads at other people with plastic guns, NBC Washington reports.

Authorities are still investigating whether there may be a connection to the social media trend.

