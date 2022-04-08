VDOT lifts lane closure ahead of Easter holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT is looking to keep Easter travel hopping by lifting lane closures ahead of the upcoming holiday.

VDOT says it will also suspend most highway work zones on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the Easter holiday from noon Friday, April 15 until noon Tuesday, April 19.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, VDOT says motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that will remain in place during that time.

Here are some tips for when you’re on the go:

· Obey posted speed limits and give yourself time to reach your destination

· Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

· Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

· Use your signals for lane changes and turns

· Keep an emergency preparedness kit in case of a breakdown

· Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

For the full listing of lane closures, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.