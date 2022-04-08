Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VDOT lifts lane closure ahead of Easter holiday

VDOT says it will also suspend most highway work zones on interstates and other major roads in...
VDOT says it will also suspend most highway work zones on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the Easter holiday from noon Friday, April 15 until noon Tuesday, April 19.(Source: Gray News (custom credit))
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT is looking to keep Easter travel hopping by lifting lane closures ahead of the upcoming holiday.

VDOT says it will also suspend most highway work zones on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the Easter holiday from noon Friday, April 15 until noon Tuesday, April 19.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, VDOT says motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that will remain in place during that time.

Here are some tips for when you’re on the go:

· Obey posted speed limits and give yourself time to reach your destination

· Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

· Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

· Use your signals for lane changes and turns

· Keep an emergency preparedness kit in case of a breakdown

· Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

For the full listing of lane closures, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
A Midlothian mother who lost her twin brother to an accidental overdose is on a mission ‘2 End...
‘He was never the same’: Midlothian mom loses brother to opioid addiction, launches non-profit to help others on path to recovery
1,100 residents are without power due to this crash
Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia partners with other states for I-95 safety initiative
GRTC Pulse service
Broad Street repaving project to detour GRTC buses and remove parking
VDOT says it wants to know what improvements you think should be made to address bike,...
VDOT opens survey on safety improvements for 5 busy roads in central Virginia
Starting Monday, a “Green T” Intersection is being built at the intersection of Sliding Hill...
‘Green T’ Intersection to be built at Sliding Hill, New Ashcake Roads in Hanover