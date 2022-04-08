Healthcare Pros
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday for a deadly crash in January that killed six people.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Galle was driving 151 mph when he hit a Nissan Rouge with six people inside Jan. 27. All six people inside the Nissan died.

Investigators found that Galle did not brake when he hit the Nissan.

Galle was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide and had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Police did not provide further details.

