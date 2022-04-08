Healthcare Pros
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old woman was killed, an 18-year-old man is fighting for his life, and two police officers were hurt after a crash on Thursday night.

During a press conference, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the 18-year-old was driving a Buick sedan, and the 19-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle when the crash happened. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they are waiting to release the passenger’s identity until next of kin is notified.

The two officers involved have been identified as Officers Richard Johnson and DaQuan Walker.

Smith said Officer Johnson was driving at the time, and they were responding to reports of a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road. The officers had the authorization to use lights and sirens.

While en route, the police cruiser and the Buick crashed at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood.

The police cruiser was knocked off the road, hit two poles, and forced to stop once it hit a fence, according to police.

Both officers are in stable, but serious condition - one of them has a traumatic brain injury.

According to RPD, it is not clear which vehicle struck the other, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

RPD is asking anyone who may have information about what happened to contact Detective W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

