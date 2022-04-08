Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Price of stamps to increase starting in July

A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(Paul Sakuma | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The cost of stamps will be increasing in July.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, a first-class mail Forever stamp will cost 60 cents, a 2-cent increase from its current price of 58 cents.

Other mailing services will also cost more, including:

  • Letters (metered 1 ounce) will cost 57 cents, up from 53 cents.
  • Letters additional ounce(s) will cost 24 cents, up from 20 cents.
  • Domestic postcards will cost 44 cents, up from 40 cents.
  • International letters will cost $1.40, up from $1.30.

The proposed increases are scheduled to take effect July 10. The Postal Regulatory Commission will review and approve the prices before they take effect.

The U.S. Postal Service says the increased prices are a result of inflation and increased operating expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
A Midlothian mother who lost her twin brother to an accidental overdose is on a mission ‘2 End...
‘He was never the same’: Midlothian mom loses brother to opioid addiction, launches non-profit to help others on path to recovery
1,100 residents are without power due to this crash
Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam
Crews responded to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road in the Hanover Industrial Airpark
Hanover, Henrico Fire crews respond to employee’s arm stuck in machinery
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
LIVE: Biden, Harris, Jackson give remarks after Supreme Court confirmation