Police: Woman able to escape vehicle after being abducted by ex-boyfriend

Ralph Pemberton Jr.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was able to escape her ex-boyfriend after Hopewell police said he abducted her.

On April 8, around 9 a.m., police said a woman was assaulted and abducted by her ex-boyfriend.

Officials said the ex-boyfriend, identified as Ralph Pemberton Jr., drove through Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County “while preventing the victim from contacting family, friends or police and assaulting her continuously.”

Police said the woman was able to escape the vehicle after Pemberton Jr. stopped in Chesterfield County.

Pemberton Jr. is wanted out of Hopewell for abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding and violating a protective order. In Chesterfield, he is wanted for kidnapping, robbery and assault, along with an existing warrant for a parole violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

