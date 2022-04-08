News to Know for April 8: Deadly officer-involved crash in Richmond; Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court; Missing Henrico woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breaking news out of south Richmond overnight. A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt - in a crash that also injured two police officers. Let’s break down what happened, and our other top headlines.

Richmond Police Cruiser Involved in Deadly Crash

A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a crash that also injured two Richmond police officers.

Richmond police say the officers were responding to reports of a burglary in progress when their cruiser and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood.

The woman was thrown from the second vehicle. Both she and the man were rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. The Richmond police officers are expected to recover.

The RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team is still investigating the crash. Richmond’s Police Chief is expected to share more details about this crash this morning at 9:30 a.m.

Missing Henrico Woman

Renee Johnson (Henrico Police)

Right now, Henrico Police need your help in finding a missing woman.

They say 49-year-old Renee Johnson has been missing for several days and her loved ones are worried about her.

On April 6, 2022 Henrico Police received a report that Renee Antionette Johnson, age 49 from Henrico, VA hasn’t been seen in several days. She is described as being 5’2” 135lbs. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. pic.twitter.com/xrd8zxaEEo — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 7, 2022

She was last seen this past Saturday in a neighborhood near Mechanicsville Turnpike and I-64 in Henrico’s east end.

If you think you’ve seen Renee - call police at 804-501-5000.

New Page In D.C. History

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. (CNN, Senate TV, POOL)

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Senate voted 53-47, making Judge Jackson the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Jackson will take the office at the end of the court’s current term this summer when Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to step down.

We’re expecting to hear from her, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris about the confirmation today at 1:30 p.m.

“Drive to Save Lives”

Virginia State Police (FILE) (WVIR)

Expect to see a lot more state police along I-95 as we head into the weekend. VSP is kicking off its annual “Drive to Save Lives” Initiative today.

14 other states from Maine to Florida will also be stepping up patrols along 95 - in an effort to curtail distracted driving.

So, buckle up and keep your eyes on the road and put down the cell phone.

Troopers will be watching very closely for violations over the next two days.

Cool Weekend!

Temperatures will be below average for the next few days - but the good news is there will be a big warm-up next week!

Today will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower possible in the late afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Final Thought

“Everyone has inside of him a piece of good news. The good news is that you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is!”— Anne Frank

