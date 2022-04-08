Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

LIVE: Police provide update on deadly Clarkson Road crash

The RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team is investigating the crash
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a crash that also injured two Richmond police officers Thursday night.

At 10:42 p.m., officers were responding to reports of a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road when their cruiser and Buick sedan crashed at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood.

The woman was thrown from the car. Both she and the man were rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. The Richmond police officers are expected to recover.

The RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team is still investigating the crash. They’re asking anyone who may have information about what happened to contact Detective W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
1,100 residents are without power due to this crash
Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road
A Midlothian mother who lost her twin brother to an accidental overdose is on a mission ‘2 End...
‘He was never the same’: Midlothian mom loses brother to opioid addiction, launches non-profit to help others on path to recovery

Latest News

RPD provides update on crash that killed one woman, man and Richmond Police officers hurt
A winter storm stranded hundreds of drivers and passengers on Interstate 95 in early January.
How Virginia officials hope to avoid a repeat of the snowy shutdown of I-95
The Backstreet Boys are coming to Virginia Beach as part of their DNA World Tour
Backstreet Boys coming to Virginia Beach in July
helping aging parents figure out their healthcare
Helping older parents with healthcare