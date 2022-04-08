Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds

Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that life expectancy in the U.S. has continued to drop since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and the Urban Institute analyzed data from several statistical agencies and found that in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.

Previously, a similar study found life expectancy dipped by almost two years in 2020.

In the decade before the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy overall didn’t change much. But more than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID in the past two years.

Researchers from this most recent study also found life expectancy is more than five years less in the U.S. compared to other similar nations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled early for Richmond
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
A Midlothian mother who lost her twin brother to an accidental overdose is on a mission ‘2 End...
‘He was never the same’: Midlothian mom loses brother to opioid addiction, launches non-profit to help others on path to recovery
1,100 residents are without power due to this crash
Car crashes into power line causing hundreds to lose power along Iron Bridge Road

Latest News

FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
RPD: 19-year-old woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving 2 officers
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial