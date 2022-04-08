Helping older parents with healthcare

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There comes a time when many of us will need to help our aging parents sign up for Medicare.

Medicare can be a complex process and there are penalties for delaying enrollment. This is why being proactive and understanding the process now can help.

The first step is to get help from someone who isn’t trying to sell you something.

The experts at NerdWallet say if you can afford it - get a Medicare advisor or advocate. That could cost you between $500 and $1,000.

If that’s not possible, reach out to your state’s free health insurance assistance program known as SHIP.

Also, check out medicare.gov and download the Medicare app and your handbook.

Be careful of scammers, make sure your parents know that Medicare doesn’t call people to sell them things.

It can’t enroll you in a plan over the phone unless you initiate the call. Medicare will never call and ask for your Medicare number. Protect that number at all costs. it’s like a bank account number.

