Hanover, Henrico Fire crews respond to employee’s arm stuck in machinery

Crews responded to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road in the Hanover Industrial Airpark
Crews responded to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road in the Hanover Industrial Airpark
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in the hospital after a workplace accident Friday morning.

Members of the Hanover Fire-EMS and Henrico Division of Fire Technical Rescue Teams responded to the 11000 block of...

Posted by Hanover County Fire-EMS Department on Friday, April 8, 2022

Hanover and Henrico Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Leadbetter Road in the Hanover Industrial Airpark for an employee’s arm stuck in machinery.

Crews used airbags and tools to quickly remove the employee’s arm from the machine - the individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.

