Hanover, Henrico Fire crews respond to employee’s arm stuck in machinery
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in the hospital after a workplace accident Friday morning.
Hanover and Henrico Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Leadbetter Road in the Hanover Industrial Airpark for an employee’s arm stuck in machinery.
Crews used airbags and tools to quickly remove the employee’s arm from the machine - the individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.