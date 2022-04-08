Gov. Youngkin signs tax relief bill for surviving military spouses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin signs a bill that aims to help Gold Star families.

It allows local governments to offer tax relief to surviving spouses of service members who died in the line of duty.

The bill gives local governments the option to declare real property owned by the surviving spouse as a separate class of property for tax purposes.

“By taking care of our Gold Star Families, we honor the legacy of our servicemen and women, who gave their lives to protect our freedom,” said Governor Youngkin. “This legislation enables local governments to give something back to families who have sacrificed so much on behalf of this country.”

The surviving spouse cannot be remarried - and the service member’s death has to be verified by the Department of Defense.

The law goes into effect in July.

