Forecast: Cool weekend then a warm workweek!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be below average the next few days before a big warm up arrives next week!

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 60.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

