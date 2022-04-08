COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Virginia as testing positivity rate increases

Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop despite new cases popping up around the commonwealth.(AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop despite new cases popping up around the commonwealth.

On Friday, April 8, the Virginia Department of Health reported a case increase of 1,285 new cases. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

The state is now reporting 1,675,285 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of April 8, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 19,859 deaths, with 36 new deaths reported on Friday.

Currently, there are 219 patients hospitalized, including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate increased to 5.8%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

VDH continues to track testing: 13,238,015 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

As of March 10, the Virginia Department of Health made changes to its dashboard, which no longer breaks down cases by locality.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

