Barbie Malibu Truck Tour coming to Richmond area Saturday

Barbie Malibu Tour
Barbie Malibu Tour(Barbie Malibu Tour)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHORT PUMP, Va. (WWBT) - Calling Barbie fans of all ages! The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is stopping in the Richmond area on Saturday.

The truck will cruise into the Short Pump Town Center with a new look and 70s beach vibes.

There will also be exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of the tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original Malibu Barbie.

The truck will be parked near the main entrance on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the new apparel and accessories include:

  • Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
  • Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
  • Tie Dye bucket hat
  • Ringer T-shirt
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Enamel pin set
  • Burlap Shopper Tote
  • Stainless thermal bottle
  • Beach Towel
  • Malibu Barbie Necklace
  • Malibu Barbie Logo Mug

