Barbie Malibu Truck Tour coming to Richmond area Saturday
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHORT PUMP, Va. (WWBT) - Calling Barbie fans of all ages! The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is stopping in the Richmond area on Saturday.
The truck will cruise into the Short Pump Town Center with a new look and 70s beach vibes.
There will also be exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of the tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original Malibu Barbie.
The truck will be parked near the main entrance on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Some of the new apparel and accessories include:
- Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
- Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
- Tie Dye bucket hat
- Ringer T-shirt
- Embroidered patch set
- Enamel pin set
- Burlap Shopper Tote
- Stainless thermal bottle
- Beach Towel
- Malibu Barbie Necklace
- Malibu Barbie Logo Mug
