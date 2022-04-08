Barbie Malibu Truck Tour coming to Richmond area Saturday

SHORT PUMP, Va. (WWBT) - Calling Barbie fans of all ages! The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is stopping in the Richmond area on Saturday.

The truck will cruise into the Short Pump Town Center with a new look and 70s beach vibes.

There will also be exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of the tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original Malibu Barbie.

The truck will be parked near the main entrance on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the new apparel and accessories include:

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie Dye bucket hat

Ringer T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Burlap Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Malibu Barbie Logo Mug

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.