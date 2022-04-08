Backstreet Boys coming to Virginia Beach in July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A “Larger Than Life” show is coming to Virginia - Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are scheduled to perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 13.

It’s part of the Langley Concert Series and the group’s DNA World Tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday and start at $39 each.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.