Backstreet Boys coming to Virginia Beach in July

The Backstreet Boys are coming to Virginia Beach as part of their DNA World Tour
The Backstreet Boys are coming to Virginia Beach as part of their DNA World Tour
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A “Larger Than Life” show is coming to Virginia - Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are scheduled to perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 13.

It’s part of the Langley Concert Series and the group’s DNA World Tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday and start at $39 each.

