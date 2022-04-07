Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia partners with other states for I-95 safety initiative

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia will be among 15 states to participate in a two-day traffic safety initiative along the entire Interstate 95 corridor.

“Drive to Save Lives” will take place April 8-9, and Virginia State Police will add additional patrols to I-95 for traffic enforcement.

“With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month and traffic crashes in Virginia on the rise, this enhanced, multi-agency enforcement initiative along the East Coast couldn’t come at a better time,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “This time of year people are on the road for Spring Break, vacations and outdoor adventuring. Keeping your eyes on the road, buckling up, complying with posted speed limits and never driving intoxicated, will help ensure your spring travels are safe – no matter what state you may be traveling I-95.”

Troopers from Maine to Florida will be participating in the campaign.

There were 5,350 traffic crashes along I-95 in Virginia in 2021. The crashes ranged from a minor fender-bender to the loss of life.

With the increased patrols, drivers are also reminded of the state “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to move over when approaching emergency vehicles along the road. The law also applies to workers in vehicles with amber lights.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

GRTC Pulse service
Broad Street repaving project to detour GRTC buses and remove parking
VDOT says it wants to know what improvements you think should be made to address bike,...
VDOT opens survey on safety improvements for 5 busy roads in central Virginia
Starting Monday, a “Green T” Intersection is being built at the intersection of Sliding Hill...
‘Green T’ Intersection to be built at Sliding Hill, New Ashcake Roads in Hanover
Traffic alert generic
Debris cleanup along I-64 to cause lane closure