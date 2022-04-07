Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Va. Dept. of Social Services: Child support payments duplicated due to technical issue

The Virginia Dept. of Social Services says duplicate child support payments may have been...
The Virginia Dept. of Social Services says duplicate child support payments may have been pulled from accounts on April 1.(VA DSS)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) says child support payments made on April 1 may have been duplicated due to a technical issue.

The issue may have caused additional payments to be drafted from bank accounts on Monday and Tuesday.

An Orange County man contacted the On Your Side Investigators worried about the issues himself.

“It was unbelievable for me to see that,” said Brett Koester.

Koester said when he went to pay his child support online earlier this week, a message popped up reading, “Due to a technical issue, payments scheduled for April 1 were duplicated.”

“I immediately thought about all the problems these duplicate payments are causing people,” Koester said.

A DSS spokesperson said additional payments might have been drafted from banks account this past Monday and Tuesday.

“Our State Disbursement Unit is currently working with our technical team and Wells Fargo to resolve this issue,” said DSS spokeswoman Cletisha Lovelace. “It may take up to seven business days before this issue is fully resolved.”

“It’s really kind of a lot of money because my monthly payment is $560, so if they were to duplicate that, that’s significant money from my budget for my household,” Koester said.

Out of concern for a duplicate payment happening, Koester held off on paying at this time.

“I need to have some reassurance that it’s not going to happen to me,” he added.

In an email Thursday afternoon, Lovelace said it is safe to make payments now.

“The issue was contained to a single payment submission run,” she added. “We estimate approximately 2,324 transactions were impacted.”

Meanwhile, the agency urged people not to dispute the duplicate payment with their banks because it may cause more money to be deducted from their accounts.

Koester also posted about this issue in various social media groups dealing with child support to spread the word.

“People were really surprised, and they’re all scrambling to make sure it’s not happened to them,” he said.

The agency apologized for the inconvenience this issue caused and wants to assure customers that they are actively working to resolve it.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Court records show police in Virginia regularly obtain search warrants to track people’s cell...
Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones
A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Richmond alley.
Police identify man found shot to death in Richmond alley
Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved their $905 million general fund budget, which...
Chesterfield leaders approve $905 million general fund budget
Freddy Sexton Jr. spent 114 days between VCU medical Center and Henrico Doctors where he was...
‘It was special:’ Man reunites with VCU medical staff after 114 days in hospital with COVID-19
Virginia State Capitol
High school students inspire bill to add blood type to license
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia partners with other states for I-95 safety initiative